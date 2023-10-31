Rich Franklin in awe of how Jonathan Haggerty closes the distance with his signature elbows: “It’s like a jab”

It takes a lot to impress mixed martial arts legend and ONE Championship vice president Rich Franklin. That being said, reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has managed to capture Franklin’s attention.

The 26-year-old Haggerty is one of the most explosive strikers in the world, and an undeniable talent in the world’s largest martial arts organization. To watch ‘The General’ in action is like watching poetry in motion - it's as beautiful as it is brutal.

Naturally, Haggerty employs a bevy of specialized weaponry in the ring. According to Franklin, however, there’s one particular weapon that sets Haggerty apart from the competition. Unfortunately, it won’t be available to Haggerty in his upcoming fight.

Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty is set to face ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade of Brazil in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The winner will go home with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, and make history as a rare two-sport world champion.

Speaking in a guest appearance on The Weighing in Podcast with Big John McCarthy and Josh Thompson, Franklin revealed what he thinks Haggerty’s biggest weapon is.

‘Ace’ said:

“It's interesting with these two fighters because both Haggerty and Andrade both have backgrounds in Muay Thai. One of the tools that Haggerty is most known for is his elbows. I mean, he throws this like chopping, straight down the [head], and he closes the distance with this thing, [it’s] like it's a jab. So, you know, that's not his only tool.”

The use of elbows are prohibited under kickboxing rules. Luckily for Haggerty, Franklin knows it’s not the Englishman’s only weapon.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.