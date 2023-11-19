Rich Franklin praises ONE’s unique judging criteria for “pushing the athlete to finish the fight”

ONE Championship features some of the most exciting fights across all major global combat sports promotions.

Just ask American mixed martial arts legend and ONE Championship Vice President Rich ‘Ace’ Franklin what he thinks of the action fans can witness inside the Circle.

Boasting of the highest finishing rates, intense action across Muay Thai, kickboxing, and mixed martial arts, and submission grappling, ONE Championship is known for fan-friendly fights, especially in MMA.

Franklin says a major reason for that is the use of the Global Martial Arts ruleset.

Speaking on a guest appearance on The Weighing In Podcast with Big John McCarthy and Josh Thompson, Franklin explained the ONE Championship ruleset, and how it facilitates more action in fights.

The ONE Championship Vice President said:

“I think our rule set, particularly the judging, I personally like the judging for the entirety [of the match]. I like our judging system, and our judging criteria. I think that the way the rules are set up pushes the athletes to press the action more with the yellow card system and just in the judging criteria set and way to push the athlete to finish the fight.” [1:26:25 onwards]

Some of the key differences in ONE Championship’s unique system include the permitted use of knees to a downed opponent, scoring fights as a whole instead of round by round. It encourages athletes to compete in their natural weight classes by removing weight-cutting by dehydration.

This results in epic performances in the ring and cage that fans simply cannot find in any other promotion.

If you want to catch ONE Championship in their next event, you won’t have to wait long. ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 8th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.