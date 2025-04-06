Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello: Full results

Boxing fans were treated to a spectacular night of fights at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas with several gritty battles and competitive fights headlined by Richard Torrez Jr.'s toughest test to date. The 2021 Olympic silver medalist handled Guido Vianello across 10 bruising rounds to remain unbeaten.

In the co-main, Lindolfo Delgado edged past Elvis Rodriguez in a tactical junior welterweight showdown. Rising lightweight Abdullah Mason also celebrated his 21st birthday with a punishing TKO win.

Check out the full results of the Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello card below:

Richard Torrez Jr. defeats Guido Vianello (97-92, 98-91 x2)

Torrez’s rugged style met its biggest challenge yet in the form of Italy’s Guido Vianello. The Italian power striker held a four-inch height and 13-pound weight advantage, but Torrez never let the size difference dictate the fight. He surged forward from the opening bell, battering Vianello with right hooks and digging body shots.

Vianello tried to impose distance with his jab and straight rights. He found some success midway and bagged a few rounds. But a point deduction for holding in the second round only made the job harder. Torrez absorbed a flush right hand late in the third and pushed through a cut over his right eye in the ninth. Still, he closed strong, landing a brutal body shot and several hooks in the final round that had Vianello retreating to survive.

With the win, Torrez improves to 13-0 and shows he’s ready for stiffer competition.

Lindolfo Delgado defeats Elvis Rodriguez – Majority Decision (96-94 x2, 95-95)

Delgado vs. Rodriguez proved to be a chess match in a slow-paced contest. From the opening bell, Delgado controlled the pace, pushing forward behind calculated pressure. He built an early lead, but Rodriguez came alive in the ninth, rocking Delgado with a sharp straight left that bounced him off the ropes.

The swelling around Rodriguez’s right eye affected his vision in the later rounds, and while he pushed the action in the tenth, Delgado’s cleaner work to the body and head sealed the deal on two judges' scorecards. Now 23-0, Delgado inches closer to a marquee opportunity, while Rodriguez suffers his second career loss.

Check out the full card results from Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello event below

Richard Torrez Jr defeats Guido Vianello by unanimous decision (97-92, 98-91, 98-91)

Lindolfo Delgado defeats Elvis Rodriguez by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 96-94)

Abdullah Mason defeats Carlos Ornelas by TKO (R6, 3:00)

Albert Gonzalez defeats Dana Coolwell by unanimous decision (78-74, 77-75, 80-72)

Steven Navarro def. Juan Esteban Garcia by TKO (R4, 2:46)

Art Barrera Jr defeats Daijohn Gonzalez by TKO (R2, 2:56)

Jahi Tucker defeats Troy Williamson by unanimous decision (99-89, 99-89, 99-89)

Demler Zamora defeats Hugo Alberto Castaneda Marroquin by TKO (R4, 1:24)

Sammy Contreras Jr. defeats Robert Jimenez by TKO (R1, 2:16)

