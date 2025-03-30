Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello stats comparison: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

A Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello stats comparison is in order. The pair main event next weekend's Top Rank card, and their clash is a sleeper heavyweight clash. No world title is on the line, but it is a massive step up in competititon for Torrez, and a win could propel as close to championship gold as he's ever been.

Both men enter the bout on a high, having won their previous fights via TKO. While they carry thunderous punching power in their hands, they're vastly different boxers. But just how different are they?

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello: Age, height, weight, and reach comparison

Born on June 1, 1999 in Tulare, California, United States, Richard Torrez Jr. is the youngest between the pair at just 25 years old. Meanwhile, his opponent, Guido Vianello, is five years older at 30, having been born on May 9, 1994 in Rome, Lazio, Italy.

In terms of their physical dimensions, their differences are even more pronounced. Torrez is stockier and lacks the height boxing fans have grown accustomed to seeing from today's top heavyweights. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a 76-inch reach. As far as his weight is concerned, he last weighed in at 236.6 pounds.

By comparison, Vianello towers over him at 6 feet 6 inches tall, with a 79-inch reach. He also weighed in heavier than Torrez in his last bout, hitting the scale at 245.8 pounds.

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello: Record and KO ratio comparison

Richard Torrez Jr. is currently undefeated at 12-0, with 11 stoppages for a 91.67% knockout percentage. However, he has never gone to decision. His lone non-stoppage win was a disqualification win after his opponent, Joey Dawejko, repeatedly spat out his mouthpiece.

As far as his accomplishments are concerned, Torrez is an Olympic silver medalist and WBC-NABF junior heavyweight champion. While Guido Vianello isn't undefeated, with a 13-2-1 record, he has faced higher-level competition and recently TKO'd the uber-powerful Arslanbek Makhmudov to rebound from a loss.

Like Torrez, he also has 11 stoppages, but due to his record, has a knockout percentage of 84.62%. His two losses were a TKO against Jonathan Rice, and a split-decision against Efe Ajagba. As for the majority draw he was a part of, it was against Kingsley Ibeh.

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello: The Prediction

The Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Guido Vianello fight is a clash of styles. The American is an explosive swarmer with slick punch selection and endless cardio. Meanwhile, the Italian is a giant with a granite chin and freakish speed that belies his size. But experience matters, and Vianello is the predicted winner.

