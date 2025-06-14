Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. predictions: Picking the winner for the IBF super lightweight title fight

The Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. predictions are here. They provide strategic and tactical insight into the upcoming IBF super lightweight title fight.
However, it isn't the only high-profile boxing match on the card, as it also features a lightweight clash between Andy Cruz and Hironori Mishiro.
Additionally, heavyweight knockout artists Teremoana Junior and Aleem Whitfield lock horns in a potential thriller. So, with heartstopping action promised, who is expected to win?
#1. IBF super lightweight title: Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr.
The Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight is an interesting chess match. Hitchins enters the bout with a 19-0 record and seven stoppages, while Kambosos Jr. is 22-3, with 10 stoppages. The two men compete for Hitchins' IBF super lightweight belt, and the champion ought to retain.
He is a rangy jabber who works well on the outside, using his footwork to maintain distance and outpoint his opponents. Kambosos Jr., by comparison, is all about pressure and grit. He is tough, with a granite chin and a vested interest in battering the midsection. He is tailor-made for Hitchins to snipe from a distance.
Every time Kambosos Jr. steps into range, he'll run face-first into a stiff jab from a mobile Hitchins. It won't be exciting, but it'll be a win.
The Prediction: Richardson Hitchins via unanimous decision
#2. Lightweight: Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro
The co-headliner for Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr., Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro is a meeting between an unbeaten prospect and an experienced regional champion. Cruz is 5-0 with 2 TKOs/knockouts, while Mishiro is 17-1-1, with six stoppages.
Cruz is a classic defensive Cuban wizard, with an airtight Philly Shell, feints for days, slick footwork, great lateral movement, and elite counterpunching. Meanwhile, Mishiro is a rangy technician with heavy jabs, but his lateral footwork leaves a lot to be desired.
Like the headliner, it won't be exciting, but Cruz will frustrate Mishiro with good defensive work and solid counterpunching.
The Prediction: Andy Cruz via unanimous decision
#3. The rest of the Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight predictions
Winners in bold.
- Heavyweight: Teremoana Junior (7-0) vs. Aleem Whitfield (9-0)
- Super featherweight: Zaquin Moses (4-0) vs. Carl Rogers (3-2)
- Welterweight: Pablo Valdez (9-0) vs. Cesar Diaz (9-1)
- Super welterweight: Nishant Dev (1-0) vs. Josue Silva (3-2)
- Super bantamweight: Adam Marca (0-0) vs. Rafael Castillo (2-6)