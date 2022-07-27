Did Floyd Mayweather invent the shoulder roll?

Floyd Mayweather is widely known for his impeccable defensive maneuvers and reflexes. He's the reason for the popularity behind the shoulder roll technique. Originally called 'The Philly Shell', the shoulder roll technique is something that Mayweather has mastered over his two-decade long career, which has helped him stay undefeated in 50 professional boxing matches.

However, 'T.B.E' is not the one that invented the shoulder roll or Philly Shell technique. The credit of that goes to the middleweight boxer George Benton of Philadelphia. During the 50s and 60s, Benton was one of the world's best middleweights, and he employed a never-before-seen defensive technique.

Instead of the traditional guard where both hands are up, covering the face, Benton stuck his left arm to his body and had his right hand up covering his face. The purpose of this was simple: his left arm and shoulder would protect him from any jabs and body shots, while the right hand would protect him from overhand punches or haymakers.

Philly Shell is a genius defensive maneuver — it allows the boxer to render his opponents' jabs useless. Every time an opponent throws a jab, the shoulder comes up, so the jab just slides or bounces off the shoulder and never reaches its target. Floyd Mayweather perfected this technique by adding his reflexes and counter-punching to it, effectively making it unstoppable.

Floyd Mayweather gives his opinions on making Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

Floyd Mayweather gave his thoughts on potentially setting up a fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis. Following his knockout victory over Javier Fortuna on July 16th, 'KingRy' called out Davis to a fight by the end of the year. In response, 'Tank' tweeted out saying 'see ya'll at the end of the year'. In a recent interview with FightHype.com, 'Money' gave his opinion on making the fight:

"You wanna fight Tank? Tank fights at 135lbs. If you wanna fight Tank at 135bs, we can make it happen before the end of the year… Tank is A-side. Ryan hasn't won a title yet. Interim belt - that don't count."

He continued:

"We can fight in 90 days if you want. Whatever you wanna do. He's gonna get smoked… I'm gonna have Tank in the best shape of his life. Just know, when he hit that boy, he ain't gonna wake up until next year."

Floyd Mayweather has been representing and training 'Tank' for years now, and the pair have had their share of ups and downs. 'Money' will be key in setting up a fight against Garcia.

