Ricky Simon is slated to square off against Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 72, which takes place this weekend at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both competitors are fighting for dominance in the tightly contested bantamweight rankings.

Ricky Simon has his sights set on bigger and better things as he gears up to face Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 72. Riding a remarkable five-fight win streak, which included decisive victories over the talented Jack Shore and Merab Dvalishvili, Simon is poised to make a statement in the bantamweight division.

With an impressive professional record of 20 wins and just three losses, Simon is no stranger to the spotlight and is eager to take on the division's top contenders. The fighter is filled with confidence and believes that a "statement" win over Song Yadong will earn him a shot at a top-five opponent in the 135-pound division.

During a recent interview with Shak MMA, the Oregon native discussed his future plans and remarked:

"I think it is tough because there's a lot of movement going on, there's a lot of matchups to be made right now in the division. But I think it's the best division in the UFC and totally not trying to look past Song at all."

Ricky Simon added:

"I think with a statement being made on Saturday night. I think I have earned it I now, I should be finding someone in the top top five you know, I I beat Marlon and beat the number one contender [Merab] they can't keep trying to have me fight guys backwards. I need to move up and it's definitely my time."

Check out the No.10-ranked contender's entire remarks below (from 7:04 onwrads):

Take a look at USADA testing sample of Ricky Simon and Song Yadong

As the UFC Vegas 72 approaches, fans are eager to learn more about the fighters' testing histories. The latest data from USADA sheds light on the matter, giving us a glimpse into the testing histories of both Song Yadong and Ricky Simon.

With 19 wins and seven losses, Song Yadong has been tested a total of 46 times, with 30 samples officially listed. Similarly, Ricky Simon has also been tested 46 times, with 31 samples officially listed. Both fighters' testing histories show that they have been subject to regular testing in recent years, indicating their commitment to staying clean and competing fairly.

2018 5 As of April 20, USADA sample count for the #UFCVegas72 main eventSong Yadong Total 46 (Listed as 30)2023 12022 142021 102020 112019 10Ricky Simon Total 46 (Listed as 31)2023 32022 102021 82020 102019 102018 5 As of April 20, USADA sample count for the #UFCVegas72 main eventSong Yadong Total 46 (Listed as 30)2023 12022 142021 102020 112019 10Ricky Simon Total 46 (Listed as 31)2023 32022 102021 82020 102019 102018 5

Taking a closer look at the sample count breakdown, we can see that 'Kung Fu Kid' has been tested consistently since 2018, with 11 samples taken in 2020 alone. Simon, on the other hand, has been tested more frequently in the current year, with three samples taken so far in 2023, apart from 10 in 2022.

When comparing the stats between the two fighters, it's clear that they have both been subjected to rigorous testing and have maintained clean records. While their testing histories are similar in terms of the number of tests conducted, Simon has been tested more frequently in recent times.

