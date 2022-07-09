Ricky Turcios addresses Tony Ferguson comparisons, talks fighting Firas Zahabi's brother despite idolizing GSP

Andrew Whitelaw from SportsKeeda MMA had an interesting conversation with upcoming UFC talent Ricky Turicos. He spoke about his experience with Alexander Volkanovski, him being compared to Tony Ferguson, GSP being his idol and seeking inspiration from Charles Oliveira.

Q: What was the whole experience working with Alex Volkanovski, who is arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now?

A: I learned so much from Volkanovski and them [the] boys. Some of my favorite things that we learned about were martial arts techniques with the distance, the ground work, etc.

If I could say one [thing] right now, one of the biggest things I learned from Volkanovski was just the physical fitness. The routine that we had put together with the boys was fantastic. I love this physical fitness routine that we’ve got going on, and it is something that I’ll use now forever.

For the rest of my life I’m always going to use this, so mad love to the boys from the Volkanovski squad. Literally training how the champ does, I’m incorporating those things and including them in my regimen.

Q: Another thing I saw in that comment section was a lot of fans, you know how much people love Tony Ferguson.

I think people see a little bit [of] Tony in you, I see the California connection [and] the jiu jitsu. Have you got a lot of comparisons before?

A: Yeah, when the fans say something like that, I humbly say “you know I appreciate it”, Tony Ferguson he [is] a legend.

They’re probably saying that because they’re seeing the grappling and the cardio and the elbows. So, hey, I’ll take it. I appreciate the fans for that one, obviously Ferguson, he is an inspiration.

So yeah, I did get some of those moves from Tony Ferguson, a lot of them, I did get them from Tony watching him when I was growing up.

Q: I saw a photo of you and GSP. What’s it going to be like for you taking on [Aiemann] Zahabi? Of course, he shares the same last name with his brother [Firhas Zahabi] and all that. Is this an intriguing fight for you?

A: Yeah it’s a very intriguing fight, in the sense of that obviously GSP is my idol.

I grew up watching GSP, [he’s] one of my favorite fighters, I’m fighting Aiemann Zahabi. I guess I’ll say one small thing, I remember watching the UFC Primetime with GSP, and Firhas Zahabi was in his corner and everything.

I saw Firhas when I was at [in] the last fight. We chopped it up for a little bit and everything. But I’ve seen what they were doing with the regimen [and] it inspired me as a kid [when] I was a young teenager.

16 years old, going into my first Muay Thai tournament watching UFC Primetime and then seeing what GSP said on [about] the mentality and everything like that.

The mental fortitude, so obviously GSP is a [an] inspiration, I’m fighting Aiemann Zahabi this weekend.

So it’s all good baby, it’s that same thing. So me and Zahabi [have] got to settle it inside the octagon.

Q: Who do you think is the most exciting guy in this division right now?

It’s arguably the best division in the world. Who excites you the most?

A: Good question actually. Right now, I’m a huge Charles Oliveira fan. I saw him right now at the UFC Performance Institute.

So we chopped it up for a little bit. I’m a fan of a lot of fighters, but if I could name one right now? Oliveira. He’s an inspiration. I was actually in there cutting weight right now at the UFC Performance Institute.

And then on the TV, they’ll show UFC clips from Fight Pass etc., and what they had randomly playing was UFC Chronicles with Charles Oliveira.

He was talking about his whole story, through the ups and the downs and he’s an inspiration, so yeah I’m a big Charles Oliveira fan. Then I randomly saw him at the PI, so I gave him a fist bump, [and] we chopped it up real quick.

Q: Have you got a master plan? In terms of getting yourself to the belt, in the quickest way to attack the rankings? Have you got that in your mind mapped out?

A: You know, I do. But not to share too much info, I always just say my favorite quote like Coach Joey says.

I say it to all my homies, I always say “hey one round at a time, one fight at a time, one day at a time”.

So it’s like that.

