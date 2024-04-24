"Ridiculous" - Fans fume as UFC 304 in Manchester set to take place at US primetime

The UFC announced its return to the United Kingdom with its upcoming pay-per-view event, UFC 304.

The pay-per-view will take place at the newly-opened Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England on July 27, 2024. The indoor arena is the largest of its kind in the United Kingdom and can seat 20,500 fans at a time.

However, according to its press release, the event timings will fit the traditional United States primetime slot. The early prelims will start at 11 pm British Summer Time and the main card will begin at 3 am British Summer Time.

Fans were extremely dismayed by the announcement of the start times favoring the fanbase and broadcast timings in the United States.

"Ridiculous," wrote one fan.

"So s**t," commented another.

Fans also recalled when the UFC held UFC 204 at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England, and scheduled it on the same United States primetime slot. Michael Bisping successfully defended his middleweight title against Dan Henderson in the main event of UFC 204.

"Catering to the US audience with the PPV timings is a piss take. I could understand it at 204, first PPV here and testing the waters but you know you’ve got people watching at all times, all over the world. Why make fans sit there so late," wrote one fan.

"I remember when they did this for Bisbing Vs Henderson 2 for UFC 204, what a load of bs," one fan commented.

Some questionable concerns were also raised.

"If not enough people were on coke already! They'll be doing it just to stay up now," wrote a fan.

Dana White expresses his excitement to return to Manchester for UFC 304

UFC 304's return to Manchester will be the promotion's first since UFC 204 in 2016. It will also mark the fifth time a UFC event will take place in Manchester.

President Dana White confirmed the news in a press release and expressed his excitement about the event. He mentioned the two champions representing the country, Leon Edwards at welterweight and Tom Aspinall at heavyweight.

White said on the UFC website:

"I'm so excited to get back to Manchester. And no better time than this summer. We have two champions from the UK and fans have been dying for a UFC PPV event. So here we come to the largest indoor arena in the UK. See you soon, England!"

Although the main card or any fights are yet to be announced, fans will expect to see both the English champions or at least one of them in action.

