"I just want to be unstoppable" - Xiong Jing Nan shares her main goal ahead of world title showdown

‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan may be the most successful female fighter in ONE Championship, but the Singapore-based athlete does not let records and achievements distract her ultimate goal of becoming a better MMA fighter.

Some of her accolades to date include becoming her country’s first MMA world champion, accumulating five successful ONE women’s strawweight world title defenses and recording the most knockouts across the promotion’s female divisions.

Despite all that, Xiong feels there is plenty of room for improvement. Xiong believes the missing ingredient from her recipe for success is power.

Xiong told ONE Championship:

“Right now, I just want to be unstoppable. I never regard myself as an unbeatable fighter. There’s no one who can never lose a fight. However, currently, what I need to do is to become more and more powerful.”

In this exclusive interview with the promotion ahead of her main event showdown against Ayaka Miura at ONE: Heavy Hitters on Friday, January 14, the star also reminded fans:

“I’ve been successfully defending my championship since 2018. I’m definitely proud of myself, but I’m never arrogant. I won’t ever show off with my past achievements.”

Xiong’s battle versus Miura will be her ninth appearance in the Circle. The 33-year-old world champion currently trains at Evolve MMA alongside some of the promotion’s top MMA stars Ritu Phogat, Eko Roni Saputra and Amir Khan.

Xiong Jing Nan: “I want to see how much further I can go and how much higher I can reach”

The humble Chinese star believes that every fight presents an athlete with various lessons. Her world title battle against submission specialist Miura could provide her with several key points on how she can improve herself.

Xiong understands that Miura owns a very dominant game on the canvas. Despite showcasing tremendous techniques to deal with grappling wizards such as Angela Lee and Michelle Nicolini in the past, Xiong feels there are some areas in which she will still need to sharpen up against the challenger.

“I regard myself as a competitive person. I like challenging myself, pushing my limits forward and challenging the different versions of me. I want to see how much farther I can go and how much higher I can reach.

“So, although I have become the world champion, I still believe that I can achieve more. I really haven’t made it, but I have been working hard to become the ideal person I wish to be.”

