"Rip the band-aid off"- Chael Sonnen would prefer getting punched by Francis Ngannou than going on road trip with Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen recently quipped that he'd rather take a punch from Francis Ngannou than be stuck on a road trip with Jorge Masvidal.

Sonnen and Masvidal have been embroiled in an extended series of verbal jousts. The rivalry between the two escalated when Masvidal, in his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani last November, aligned himself with the MMA reporter in their brief spat with Sonnen. 'Gamebred' then launched into a barrage of profanity-laden comments directed at Sonnen, along with detailing a myriad of accusations.

During the opening sequence of a recent episode of their Good Guy/Bad Guy show, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier asked whether 'The American Gangster' would prefer enduring a thunderous punch from Ngannou or going on a road trip with Masvidal.

Sonnen replied:

"I'm probably gonna have to take the punch with Francis. It's like an old rip the band-aid off, but we got to get this over right now."

Since their skirmish last year, which extended across social media platforms and numerous interviews, Sonnen and 'Gamebred' have openly threatened each other with significant bodily harm. In an interview with Helwani in February, the former 'BMF' titleholder reiterated his intention to cause serious injury to 'The American Gangster':

"Chael would be one guy that I would love to f**king break his eye orbital just because he’s a cheating f**k. Like, if he’s gotten caught with more substances in his body than any other competitor in history."

Chael Sonnen sounds alarm for Jorge Masvidal

During a recent guest spot on the Pound4Pound podcast, Chael Sonnen suggested that he could hold his own in a physical encounter with Jorge Masvidal if the two were to cross paths:

"If I saw Jorge Masvidal, he probably [brought] three [or] four buddies with him, I'm alone... After a very brief skirmish, they would realize, they should have brought more people. I mean, if you guys were to discuss this with me outside of the room, you would be aware that I would whip Jorge Masvidal."

'The American Gangster' went on to mention Masvidal's alleged use of steroids:

"Like you guys know someone [would say], 'Chael, hang on, got a little... I don't think he's on the same steroids' I am on the same steroids, and I will whip his a**. There's a reason they weigh people in. I will whip his a**. There is not a long-haired man walking the planet that Chael P has to worry about. Keep that in mind."

