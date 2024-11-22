Rising bantamweight shares theory on why UFC will snub Umar Nurmagomedov to book Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Sean O'Malley, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Merab Dvalishvili currently seem like the trifecta of the UFC's bantamweight division with questions abounding about the next title fight at 135 pounds. A fellow pugilistic peer in that weight category has weighed in on this topic on the heels of his UFC Edmonton win earlier this month.

Appearing on MMA Canada, Serhiy Sidey spoke about his first official UFC victory which came by way of a split decision over Garrett Armfield on Nov. 2. When talking about if one would see Sean O'Malley versus Merab Dvalishvili II next or if Dvalishvili defends his UFC bantamweight belt against Umar Nurmagomedov, Sidey said:

"Yeah, honestly I see both. But I feel like the O'Malley-Merab fight would be the move the UFC is probably going to pull, man. Like again, I feel like that's where the views are. I feel like at the end of the day Merab's awesome and stuff but I think the UFC wants O'Malley to be the champ, man [laughs]."

"I think he's the draw, right, he gets the views. So I think they're going to do that rematch, man. But if you want my honest opinion, I think if Umar fights either of them, Umar is going to take that. That guy is like a different level, man. So it'll be interesting, man."

Check out Sidey's thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili's potential first UFC title defense [9:56] below:

Sean O'Malley has eyes on the boxing world

Sean O'Malley will likely be competing next under MMA rules but he continues to eyeball opportunities in the world of boxing. Jake Paul recently drew the ire of WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis based on Paul fighting a nearly sixty-year-old Mike Tyson. Paul and O'Malley are good friends which drew the former UFC bantamweight champion into some of the discourse.

Jake Paul took to his X account to make a sophomoric joke about 'Tank' Davis not being tall enough to ride the rollercoaster at Disney World and how unfair that was. Underneath this tweet from 'The Problem Child', O'Malley would respond by asking the combat sports disruptor if Paul needs him to take care of Davis.

The 30-year-old has long seemed intrigued by the idea of boxing with this being far from the first instance that O'Malley has called out Davis to throw down within the sweet science.

'Suga' seemed at one point intrigued by the idea of defending his then-UFC belt and taking some massive blockbuster bouts in boxing. In the present context of how O'Malley went on to lose his UFC belt, it seems like the focus is solely on regaining his mixed martial arts hardware but this Davis callout does show that his flame for the sport of boxing has not been extinguished.

Whatever the Montana native does next, Sean O'Malley will likely create a lot of conversation with whatever his next step is.

