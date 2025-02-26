Rising MMA star Kade Ruotolo says a submission is inevitable whenever he takes the fight to the ground: “It’s almost a guarantee”

Reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion and now mixed martial arts star Kade Ruotolo of the United States has declared that there's no one who could hang with him and his brother on the mats, as far as MMA is concerned.

The Atos jiu-jitsu representative made his professional MMA debut in June of 2024 with a quick first-round submission over Blake Cooper. Since then, he's won three straight in the cage, all by submission within the first few minutes of his fights.

Just last week, Ruotolo took home another sub via arm-triangle choke against Nicolas Vigna at ONE 171: Qatar.

Speaking to Bangkok Post in a recent post-fight interview, Ruotolo says he and twin brother Tye are unparalleled when it comes to MMA grappling.

The 22-year-old said:

"I think when it comes to jiu-jitsu, I believe we’re at the top of the mountain in submission grappling. I don’t think in MMA, or in jiu-jitsu, there’s anyone quite at that level. So anytime the fight goes to the ground, it’s almost a guarantee."

ONE 171: Qatar was broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar last Thursday, Feb. 20. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com or on the official YouTube channel.

Kade Ruotolo believes he's on a collision course with Christian Lee: "I think it's going to be inevitable soon"

American superstar Kade Ruotolo believes he is quickly closing in on a shot at Christian Lee and the ONE lightweight MMA world title. Either that or a showdown with Lee's younger brother, rising star Adrian 'The Phenom' Lee.

He told Bangkok Post:

"Either one of the Lees are going to be a great match, a great fight. And yeah, I think it’s going to be inevitable here pretty soon. So I’ll be seeing one of them across the ring from me for sure."

