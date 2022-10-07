Rising UFC heavyweight star predicts how Conor McGregor vs. Paddy Pimblett superfight goes down; also claims Nate Diaz will win trilogy with the Irishman

UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall believes that a potential showdown between Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett could go down as "one of the biggest fights of all time." Having said that, the Englishman doubts whether the matchup will come to fruition.

If the fight does take place, however, Aspinall believes the outcome will depend on which version of the Irishman turns up that night. While he admits that McGregor has hit a rough patch in terms of form lately, Aspinall believes that the 34-year-old still remains an elite fighter. During an interaction with Midnite.com, Aspinall said:

"I agree with Paddy that him and Conor McGregor would be one of the biggest fights of all time. I don’t think it’s going to happen, though. It depends on which Conor turns up... He’s looked a bit inconsistent of late, but he’s still very good, so who knows? I’d love to see that fight though.”

The Englishman also praised 'The Baddy' for going about business the "right way" and quickly becoming one of the most popular stars in the promotion:

"Paddy is doing great. He’s doing it the right way that’s for sure. He’s making money, he’s getting eyes on him. At this point he’s had relatively few fights so it’s difficult to say how far he can go, but he seems to be improving and he looks great."

Tom Aspinall backs Nate Diaz to beat Conor McGregor in trilogy fight

Tom Aspinall also addressed the outcome of a potential trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz. Aspinall would love to see McGregor and Diaz settle their rivalry inside the octagon and claimed that he was impressed by the Stockton native's recent performance against Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.

Aspinall feels that a trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz will make for an intriguing watch. When asked to predict the winner, the 29-year-old picked Diaz to beat the Irishman. Aspinall pointed out that while Diaz has looked consistent in his recent fights, McGregor hasn't been able to rediscover his lost form. He said:

"I think Diaz would win the third one. He’s looked very consistent recently. Even though he’s taken a couple of losses, he’s looked good in the losses and Conor’s not looked himself, to be honest."

