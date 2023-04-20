Paulo Costa is known for his extraordinary physique and power, but a fellow middleweight contender isn't too impressed by his size, claiming the Brazilian is "definitely smaller" than he is.

The South American has gained a cult following on social media, mostly due to his humourous nature and use of his renowned 'Secret Juice'. Many speculate on how he gained his size and while some believe it's genetic or from an outside source, the 185er has jokingly insisted that his Secret Juice recipe is the sole reason for it.

Deciding to troll Paulo Costa on social media, rising middleweight competitor Roman Dolidze has claimed that 'Georgian Juice is better' than the alternative as he shows off his titan-like size.

"These guys are preparing me for my next fight to be like them. P.S. Paulo Costa, you are definitely smaller than me. Georgian Juice is better."

Following his impressive four-fight win streak that shot him high in the rankings and towards a title shot, Roman Dolidze suffered defeat last time out when he faced his toughest opponent to date, Marvin Vettori.

Despite showcasing his striking power and even managing to rock the grappler on multiple occasions, it was 'The Italian Dream' who came out on top via unanimous decision. The Georgian remains at #9 but remains eager to force his way into middleweight title contention.

Paulo Costa's next fight: Who has reportedly been discussed to face 'Borrachinha'?

Paulo Costa finally managed to settle his differences with the UFC and will remain a huge part of their ever-growing roster, but who is next in line to face the dangerous knockout artist?

After getting back to winning ways last time out, 'Borrachinha' finds himself ranked at #5 and potentially one win away from his second shot at UFC gold. While he has a history with the champion, the last time he fought Israel Adesanya he was on the wrong end of a one-sided defeat.

Costa is still desperate to get back to the top with reports beginning to match him up with a number of potential opponents.

Although Robert Whittaker shut the chances down, he continues to be a name brought up each time Costa is mentioned. Other possible bouts for the heavy-hitter are Khamzat Chimaev and Jan Blachowicz, two men he has been sharing a back-and-forth with on social media in recent times.

