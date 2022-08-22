“They both have a chance to win” - Rittewada split on Savvas Michael vs Rodtang Jitmuangnon

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Rittewada Petchyindee is split between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael for their upcoming showdown at ONE on Prime Video 1 on Friday, August 26.

The battle ensuing will be one for the history books as both fighters will leave everything in the Circle for a spot at the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix final. Fans and pundits alike are going wild on social media, predicting how their gladiatorial bout is going to go down.

Rittewada, a WMC Muay Thai world champion and former Lumpinee world champion, himself couldn’t help but give his opinion about the outstanding strikers.

The 26 year-old fighter exclusively told ONE Championship:

“Rodtang never stops improving himself. He always learns new things.”

He added:

“I think with the help of his teammates, [Savvas] might have a chance to beat Rodtang. I give them a 50-50 chance. They both have a chance to win.”

The teammates Rittewada refers to are from the world-renowned martial arts combat center, the Petchyindee Academy. The Thai native has been training with Savvas specifically, trading ideas and strategies to help ‘The Baby Face Killer’s beat his biggest test yet. Rodtang has been very dominant in the sport so it’s a crucial time for Savvas as the underdog, to have an opportunity to make it count.

Savvas is coming off a lopsided win over Amir Naseri in the quarterfinals, displaying a full arsenal of technique and high-level striking against the Iranian-Malysian fighter. Rittwada knows his teammate has the skills, the heart, and enough fight IQ to get the better of the unbeaten world champion.

Rittewada Petchyindee resolved to prove his worth in Saemapetch rematch at ONE 160

Rittewada has resolved to prove himself in a rematch Muay Thai bout against Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE 160 on August 26. The Petchyindee fighter felt his debut fight with Saemapetch was short-lived and believes he’s got some unfinished business to tend to.

The first time the two warriors met last year at ONE: NextGen II, the Thai striker delivered a significant elbow above Saemapetch’s eye in round 2. The aftermath resulted in the latter fighting with an open gash until doctors interfered and called off the fight.

Unhappy as Saemapetch was, it was a good stoppage. Returning to the Circle this August, the young superstar wants to leave no doubt in his rival’s mind as to who the superior fighter really is.

The Thai standout told ONE Championship:

“This is another important fight for me to prove myself and to clear things up. He has a doubt. Whatever he has a doubt on, we need to clear it up. So we fight again.”

