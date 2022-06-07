"Just send me the location" - Ritu Phogat looks for her next ONE Championship assignment

Ritu Phogat looks ready to return to the ONE circle soon. In a post on her Twitter account, 'The Indian Tigress' posted an image of herself working the heavybag with the caption:

"@ONEChampionship Just send me the location."

The last time we saw Phogat compete, it was against Stamp Fairtex in the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix finals. Walking into the tournament final as the consensus favorite backed by her high-level wrestling, Stamp flipped the script on Phogat, submitting 'The Indian Tigress' via armbar in the second round.

That was in December 2021. Six months later, it looks like Phogat is ready to get back into competition.

Despite the setback against Stamp Fairtex, Phogat still has her eyes on the prize: earning a shot at reigning atomweight champion Angela Lee. While her next opponent is yet to be announced, fans are excited to see how Phogat responds after only the second loss of her professional mixed martial arts career.

"Throw me to the wolves and I ll come back leading the pack with bang .."

Ritu Phogat was the first in her family to pursue a career in mixed martial arts

Ritu Phogat, the younger sibling of the famous ‘Dangal’ sisters, decided to forge her own path. At the peak of her wrestling career, Phogat opted to transition into mixed martial arts, becoming the first of her famous family to do so.

In an interview covered by Sunday Guardian Live, Phogat explained why she chose to go down a different path.

“I transitioned to MMA when I was at the peak of my wrestling career. The decision was triggered by an underrepresentation of Indian women in the sport, and I wanted India to be visible to the world in the MMA space. Fortunately, my sisters and father have been very supportive, and I want to prove myself worthy of their steadfast belief,”

'The Indian Tigress' is intent on putting her home country on the MMA map. With a record of 7-2, including three finishes and four unanimous decision victories, Phogat has asserted her dominance inside the ONE circle, representing her country proudly. It's just a matter of time before is fighting for gold.

"India has never had a female MMA champion in the past and now it is time for this to change.”

