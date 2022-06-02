"Someday, if luck is on her side, she can become a champion" - Stamp Fairtex on Olsim's potential

Stamp Fairtex believes Filipino rising star Jenelyn Olsim has what it takes to become a world champion in ONE Championship.

Olsim could start her long path to the title when she takes on Brazil’s Julie Mezabarba at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3, Friday, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Stamp, who once held the ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, said in an interview with ONE Championship that it’s Olsim’s striking that makes her such a dangerous fighter.

Stamp Fairtex said:

“She is a very good fighter. Someday, if luck is on her side, she can become a champion. Jenelyn's danger is her punches. Her punches are very sharp and precise."

Olsim, just like her teammates at Team Lakay, is a natural striker and she holds a 16-7 professional record in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

She also represented the Philippines at the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, winning a bronze medal in the Vovinam competition. While Olsim is yet to fully display her striking in ONE Championship’s roster, Stamp said the Filipino still has the advantage over Mezabarba on the feet.

Olsim has two wins on the ONE Championship main roster and her first finish was a submission win over Maira Mazar in March 2021. She did, however, secure a unanimous decision win over Bi Nguyen for her second victory.

“I give it to Jenelyn Olsim. I think she is a bit better than Julie. She's a well-rounded fighter and possesses more skills. I believe Jenelyn will win this fight. She’ll win by decision. But there is room for an upset as well,” said Stamp.

Stamp Fairtex has already built a rapport with Olsim and Team Lakay

As it turns out, Stamp Fairtex and Olsim already share a history together.

Stamp said that she and Olsim trained together in late 2021 when the Thai superstar was preparing for her fight against Ritu Phogat in the finals of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix.

Olsim and several of her Team Lakay members visited the Fairtex Gym and it was there that Stamp got to spar with the Filipino fighter.

“I used to train with her when she and her team visited my gym, and I had a chance to spar with her. At that time, I was training with her to prepare for Ritu because she had fought Ritu before me. I think she is a very strong fighter with high-level skills, and I believe that she can go even further,” said Stamp.

Their time together ultimately helped Stamp against Phogat in December 2021. Stamp, despite being a natural striker, submitted Phogat in the second round to become the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion.

