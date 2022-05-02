"Think back to the first day" - Stamp Fairtex shares flashback photo

Stamp Fairtex recently posted an image from her childhood on Instagram. The ONE Championship star shared a picture of herself as a young girl in the early stages of her Muay Thai journey.

In the caption, she wrote:

"When the lights go out, think back to the first day and what you wanted to do"

The Thai-born striking phenom began her Muay Thai career at the age of five. She began this journey by attending classes at the gym her father taught at. She made her Muay Thai debut when she was only six years old.

She would later go on to become a two-sport world champion in ONE Championship. She held titles in both Kickboxing and Muay Thai in ONE before she was 23. She also collected the ONE Women's Atomweight MMA Grand Prix title in 2021.

In her most recent outing, she came up short against atomweight queen Angela Lee, but came tantalizingly close to picking up undisputed ONE MMA gold. She landed a body shot in the first round that momentarily crippled the champion, who managed to rally and submit Stamp later on.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!



#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Flashto when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage! Flash🔙 to when Stamp Fairtex and Bi Nguyen put on one of the wildest fights ever seen on the global stage!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/E5yetxzbiX

Cris Cyborg and Stamp Fairtex trade fight tips

Women's MMA trailblazer Cris Cyborg recently asked Stamp Fairtex a question on Instagram. In an 'Ask me Anything' session hosted by the Thai-born fighter, Cyborg asked:

“What was the hardest part of making the transition from wrestling for Muay Thai vs. Wrestling for MMA? Any tip for defending the takedown in MMA for another striker?”

Stamp responded with a very thoughtful answer:

"The hardest part about making the transition from wrestling for Muay Thai vs. wrestling for MMA is the locking technique. In Muay Thai, there is the sweep and locking the arms of an opponent to block them from grabbing our neck. For MMA, we have to protect everywhere because it can adapted to other positions and techniques. The tip for defending is to keep your distance from the opponent. Don’t stay too close to where they can take you down easily. Use Muay Thai weapons and footwork.”

Cris Cybog is a legend of Women's MMA. She made her professional debut when Stamp was only eight years old. Cyborg has held titles in every organization she has competed in, which includes Strikeforce, Bellator, and the UFC. Meanwhile, Stamp Fairtex will be looking to continue her journey with a bounce-back win later this year.

Edited by C. Naik