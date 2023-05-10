Rivals Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes show respect to each other backstage

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes shared a special moment after their trilogy fight.

At ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, ‘Mighty Mouse’ settled the series against Moraes by winning the rubber match by unanimous decision. Although the elite flyweights always maintained respect for the other, there was some tension leading up to the high-stakes trilogy bout.

After successfully defending the ONE flyweight world championship, Johnson showed his respect for Moraes backstage at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. ONE Championship recorded the conversation and posted the video on Instagram:

“Getting ready for you made me get better.” - Johnson

“I was like, ‘holy sh*t, man, again, f*ck.” - Moraes

“At the end of the day, it’s about making the money and being able to do something afterwards.” - Johnson

“Brother, honored.” - Moraes

“Honored, man. Take care of yourself. Happy belated birthday.” - Johnson

“Thank you, brother.” - Moraes

Demetrious Johnson’s win on May 5 advanced his promotional MMA record to 5-1. After Johnson had his hand raised, all eyes were on his post-fight interview to see if he would retire. ‘Mighty Mouse’ said he needs to take some time to think before deciding what’s next.

Moments later, former world champion Kairat Akhmetov was announced as a possible flyweight world title challenger, leading to a faceoff against Demetrious Johnson. Akhmetov fought earlier that night, securing a dominant unanimous decision win against Reece McLaren.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

