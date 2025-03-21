  • home icon
By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Mar 21, 2025 18:43 GMT
Robbie Lawler discusses importance for UFC fighters being smarter with their money [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Robbie Lawler recently shared his honest take on why UFC fighters need to be smarter with their money. He highlighted the importance of health and financial literacy and urged fighters to begin taking it seriously earlier in their careers, rather than when it's too late.

Lawler has achieved a great deal of success throughout his Hall of Fame career and appears to be in a position where he's not forcing himself to fight in order to make ends meet. Despite his situation, the same can't be said for others that competed during his era and the one prior as there have been many instances where a fighter is struggling financially.

During his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, Lawler said that seeing fighters earning more money to compete is ideal, but there are other areas of importance as well. He mentioned that he wants to see UFC fighters prioritize their health and save their money to ensure they are successful after retiring:

"Obviously, it's all about getting these fighters more money and more opportunities, which I think [the UFC is] doing, especially with the Instagrams... Facebooks, generating mone. But I think it's just educating the fighters on how to save their money and take care of themselves not just financially, but their health. So, it's just educating the fighters and hopefully build the sport."
Check out Robbie Lawler's comments below:

youtube-cover
Robbie Lawler opens up about his mentality throughout his career

During the aforementioned episode, Robbie Lawler disclosed that he tried to remain authentic throughout his career.

Lawler told Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and his co-host that he was never interested in playing a character or putting on a show to sell a fight and noted that his focus was on defeating his opponent as quickly as possible:

"I'm not putting on a show, either. That's why I was able to do it for so long and say who I was cause I'd just came out and try to whoop somebody's a*s and then I go home... I don't think a lot of people knew me cause I don't really put myself out there... But once you get close, you realize, 'Oh, okay, he's normal. He's not gonna freakin bite me.'"
youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
