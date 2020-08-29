Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler says he’s not thinking about retirement “at all” heading into his fight against Neil Magny.

Robbie Lawler stepped up for a short notice fight against Magny, and the pair are scheduled to clash in the co-main event of this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 8 event. If Robbie Lawler wants to have any hope of putting up one last title run in the UFC, he must win this Saturday against Magny and bounce back from his current three-fight losing skid. However, win or lose, Robbie Lawler has no plans of hanging up his gloves at the moment.

Speaking to Bleacher Report, Robbie Lawler revealed that he doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon despite all the rumors surrounding his potential retirement.

“I don’t really think about (retirement) at all,” Lawler said. “I’m just training and trying to get better, trying to get my training partners better, and just keep giving back to the sport that way. These guys are keeping me young and pushing me.”

Robbie Lawler is widely considered as one of the greatest welterweights of all time and is surely a future Hall of Famer. However, since losing his title to former champion Tyron Woodley in 2016, Lawler hasn't remained the same. He suffered three back to back losses against the likes of Colby Covington, Rafael dos Anjos, and Ben Askren and will be desperate to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

“Everyone knows if I turn it up, I can do great things and put on a show, so obviously he’s going to have to get ready for a guy who’s going in there to take him out and get a knockout,” Lawler said. ‘m just trying to bring joy back into fighting and go out there and have some fun.”