Robert Whittaker and Darren Till agree to fight under special ruleset

A fight at Catchweight?

Former UFC Middleweight Champion, Robert Whittaker was set for his Octagon return on the 15th of August, 2020 as part of the UFC Dublin card. Upon his return, Whittaker was set for a clash against middleweight newcomer Darren Till. However, the status of the UFC Dublin card remains uncertain at this point.

The UFC itself will be making its grand return next month with several events in store for the month of May. But with a large number of fighters being unbooked due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rob Whittaker has decided to propose an interesting fight to 'The Gorilla'.

Robert Whittaker proposes an interesting fight to Darren Till

With the gyms being currently shut down due to the COVID-19 global crisis, Robert Whittaker and Darren Till seem to be enjoying life while being in self-isolation. However, the two men are still on schedule for a fight in the UFC's Middleweight Division for August.

Whittaker, however, is willing to face Till in a 195-pound fight under catchweight division rules, as the two men will look forward to enjoying their "chips and dips" until August and eventually "light it up" when they square-off later in the year.

Speaking to @arielhelwani, @robwhittakermma proposed an agreement with @darrentill2 to "dip and chips it up until August," then do a 195 pound catchweight.



Darren? pic.twitter.com/kchBGHHn3i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 29, 2020

Till eventually agreed to the catchweight bout and it remains to be seen if the UFC is actually interested in booking the two men under such unique rules.

When is UFC Dublin scheduled for?

UFC Dublin is on schedule for August 15th and will be taking place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. As of now, Whittaker and Till are still likely to main-event the card. However, it remains to be seen if the UFC will move forward with the show as usual or changes it to a "behind closed doors" event only.