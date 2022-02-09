Robert Whittaker believes UFC 271 rematch with Israel Adesanya will be "one of the most technical fights" fans have ever seen

Robert Whittaker believes his upcoming fight with middleweight king Israel Adesanya at UFC 271 will be a highly-technical contest.

'The Reaper' recently sat down for an interview with RT Sport. During the conversation, Whittaker was asked who, according to him, was the tougher opponent - Yoel Romero or Israel Adesanya.

The New Zealand-born Australian chose the latter and praised his striking skills.

"To actually beat and win, Izzy, for sure. Izzy's got very good striking. Because you see, my advantage in that Romero fight was my striking, whereas I don't have that advantage here with Izzy. With Izzy, it's much more tactical, it's much more strategic. I need to take my time with it and patience and yeah, that's why I think this fight you're going to see on the weekend is going to be one of the most technical fights you've ever seen."

See Robert Whittaker's full interview with RT Sport below:

The first encounter between Whittaker and 'The Last Stylebender' took place at UFC 243.

'The Reaper' came out highly aggressive in the short-lived fight, which became the cause of his loss that night. The 31-year-old ended up getting knocked out by Adesanya in the second-round.

Michael Bisping believes Robert Whittaker is in the best form of his career

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes several factors, including fight location, improved wrestling skills and Whittaker's current form, will play a major factor into the rematch at UFC 271.

'The Count' is of the opinion that Whittaker has gotten back his hunger for the sport. Bisping added that the fact the fight is not taking place in Whittaker's home country may relieve some of the pressure off the former champ's shoulders.

During a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"All these things that he's not being in the same country, he's on the best form of his career, his wrestling numbers have picked up and gone through the roof. He's not the champion, right, he's the underdog. For all these reasons, I think we're going to see a very different Robert Whittaker. He's on the best form of his career, three great wins against three great opponents and he wants it. He's hungry again."

Watch Bisping weigh in on the UFC 271 main event below:

