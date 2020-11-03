Robert Whittaker denies saying he doesn't want to fight Israel Adesanya; claims Dana White twisted his words

UFC President Dana White confirmed at the UFC Vegas 12 post-fight conference that Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya was going to fight at Light Heavyweight next. He will move up to 205 lbs. and face the Champion Jan Blachowicz, aiming to become a two-division titleholder. Dana White also admitted that he initially wanted a Robert Whittaker rematch for Israel Adesanya.

But the second-ranked Middleweight contender turned down the fight, according to White, so now there was nothing more to stop Adesanya from moving up and challenge Jan Blachowicz.

Dana White confirms Israel Adesanya will fight Jan Blachowicz next because Robert Whittaker didn’t want to fight Israel again #UFCVegas12 pic.twitter.com/zsn5r8gTIQ — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) November 1, 2020

However, Robert Whittaker never actually said he does not want to fight Israel Adesanya. In an interview with MMA Junkie, 'The Reaper' addressed Dana White's comments and cleared the air on the matter.

Robert Whittaker: I never said I won't fight Israel Adesanya

Not only did Robert Whittaker not say he will not fight, he actually clarified in multiple interviews that he is eager for the rematch to happen. But he wanted to take some time off the Octagon to spend time with his family and be there for the birth of his son in January.

For that, Whittaker wanted a timeline for the fight to happen sometime in March or April.

Robert Whittaker said that Dana White twisted his words and misinterpreted them as his reluctance to fight.

"I certainly think he took a little twist to what I said. I never said I don't want to fight Izzy. That's not something I said... I haven't, I did not say that."

Advertisement

Robert Whittaker even went ahead and said that it does not matter to him if Israel Adesanya moves up to Light Heavyweight. He would move up a division himself and meet him there, but he would have the fight at all costs.

"I'd like to fight Izzy. If Izzy is moving up to fight Jan (Blachowicz), then I'll move up and fight them there, if it gets to that."

"Whether Izzy is at Middleweight or Light Heavyweight, I'm gonna take the fight to him."

As for Dana White's comments, Robert Whittaker suspects that UFC wanted the Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz fight to happen either way.

"I guess UFC wanted that Jan fight with Izzy. That's the fight they wanted and that's the direction they went in."

I have heard that Israel Adesanya wants to face me next. No problem, If you are ready to fight in March, let's do this. Prepare for a some fireworks guys 💥👊#LegendaryPolishPower — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) October 29, 2020

Whittaker was just dragged in for no reason, despite him saying several times that he wanted the Adesanya fight - just not right now.