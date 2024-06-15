Robert Whittaker embraces UFC Saudi Arabia challenge against unknown foe Ikram Aliskerov: "I hadn't heard or seen him fight before that"

Regardless of the new matchup on nine days' notice, Robert Whittaker is confident that he will prevail at UFC Saudi Arabia. While recognizing the "different threat" that Ikram Aliskerov presents, the former champion believes he is still a level above.

Whittaker spoke to the New York Post shortly after his new matchup with Aliskerov was confirmed, telling the American-based news site that he "hadn't heard of" the Dagestani before June 13. 'The Reaper' exuded confidence in the interview, claiming he has "full faith" in himself regardless of who he fights.

Whittaker said:

"Ikram [Aliskerov] brings a different threat to the table... I hadn't heard of him or seen him fight before [the fight offer]. Mate, sometimes you just gotta take things as they come and I have full faith in my skillset and abilities."

Most fans were focused on Dana White's announcement of the new UFC 303 event, but the company CEO also confirmed that Khamzat Chimaev would not be competing at UFC Saudi Arabia on the same day. In his place, Aliskerov was pulled from his fight on UFC Vegas 93 in favor of headlining the June 22 event.

Ahead of the matchup, the 33-year-old acknowledged that there is "not a lot [of footage] out there" on Aliskerov, though he also noted that he would not have enough preparation time regardless.

Robert Whittaker vs. Ikram Aliskerov preview

In just his third fight in the UFC, Ikram Aliskerov will have a chance to immediately insert himself into the middleweight title conversation with a potential win over Robert Whittaker at UFC Saudi Arabia.

As the last-minute replacement for Khamzat Chimaev, Aliskerov is currently 2-0 in the UFC with first-round knockouts of Phil Hawes and Warlley Alves on his resume.

Whittaker will assuredly be the toughest opponent of Aliskerov to date as the former UFC middleweight champion. Since losing the title in 2019, Whittaker has gone 5-2, with his only losses in that span to former champion Israel Adesanya and current titleholder Dricus du Plessis.

Entering his 33rd career fight, Whittaker last won a competitive decision against Paulo Costa at UFC 298.