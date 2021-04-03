Robert Whittaker explains how bouts against Darren Till and Jared Cannonier helped him grow as a fighter

Robert Whittaker is on a roll at the moment and is set to face Kelvin Gastelum at UFC on ESPN 22 on 17th April.

The Reaper has revealed how his last two fights against Darren Till and Jared Cannonier have helped him grow as a fighter. The former UFC Middleweight champion stated that every bout he goes into adds to his experience pool.

During his recent interview with ESPN, Whittaker mentioned that along with experience, his sharpness and instincts as a fighter also get better.

"Every fight that I go into makes me a better fighter, it adds my to experience pool. My experience, my sharpness, my instincts, they all get a little better. In a fight, I get to try what works and what does not. I can see how my body moves, how my attacks change and how my opponents react to different scenarios. It's honestly the only way to test out how good you are," said Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker was victorious over Till in July in what was the former's first fight since dropping the UFC Middleweight Title to Israel Adesanya.

The Reaper soon followed it up with another dominant performance against Cannonier, beating him in the co-main event of UFC 254.

Robert Whittaker is aiming to get himself a title rematch with a win over Kelvin Gastelum

Robert Whittaker wants to get his hands back on the UFC Middleweight title. The Reaper lost the belt to Israel Adesanya in 2019 and hasn't had a rematch with The Last Stylebender.

Whittaker will step back into the octagon against Kelvin Gastelum and aim to make it a hattrick of wins.

With a win over Gastelum this month, Robert Whittaker could pretty much guarantee his place as the next challenger for Adesanya's middleweight title.