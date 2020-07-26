Robert Whittaker bounced back with a huge win at tonight's UFC Fight Island 3, as he defeated Darren Till via unanimous decision in the main event of the evening in a five-round classic.

In the aftermath of his win, Robert Whittaker interacted with the MMA Media as part of the post-event press conference, and was asked if he would be interested in being the stand-in fighter for the upcoming UFC Middleweight Title fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa.

Whittaker noted that September is a great time to fight and that if he could get into the same card as Adesanya and co., it would definitely be great. 'The Reaper' added that he will be ready to compete around that time. (H/T: Lowkick MMA)

“Yeah that’s a great time, we have a bunch of guys Jacob and Izzy who are going to prepare for that time hopefully we can all get on that same card. I’ll be preparing around that time so if we can all get on the same card that would be great. We have we’ll be getting ready and, we’ll be ready.”- said Robert Whittaker.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion, who ended up losing his title to Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, added that he would be interested in a rematch against the latter. He shared his desire to run it back against 'The Last Stylebender' while speaking on the post-fight show on ESPN.

Robert Whittaker vs Israel Adesanya II in the making?

Israel Adesanya will be defending the UFC Middleweight Championship next against Paulo Costa at UFC 253. The fight is yet to be confirmed, but the deal is pretty much finalized and it is expected that the UFC will reveal the full fight card at the UFC 252 PPV.

As for Robert Whittaker, he is definitely now in contention for a potential shot at the Middleweight Title after his win over Darren Till and regardless of the outcome at UFC 253, 'The Reaper' is expected to get another shot at the title.