Robert Whittaker gives five-word reaction to Khamzat Chimaev fight announcement 

The UFC middleweight division heats up as former divisional champ Robert Whittaker is set to collide with undefeated Khamzat Chimaev. The highly anticipated matchup will serve as the main event for the historic UFC debut in Saudi Arabia, slated for June 22.

Following the official announcement, Whittaker took to his social media and shared his reaction to the upcoming challenge, writing:

"Once more into the fray."

'The Reaper,' coming off a win against Paulo Costa at UFC 298, will look to solidify his position as a title contender. Meanwhile, Chimaev rocketed up the ranks with a dominant victory against former welterweight champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 294. This highly anticipated bout will significantly impact the middleweight title picture currently held by Dricus Du Plessis.

Robert Whittaker weighs in on Jose Aldo's octagon return

MMA legend Jose Aldo's surprise return to the octagon has sparked debate, with former middleweight champ Robert Whittaker expressing confusion over the decision.

Aldo, who retired in 2022 after losing to Merab Dvalishvili, will face No. 14 ranked bantamweight Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301 in Brazil. While fans are thrilled to see Aldo back, Whittaker isn't convinced.

On the MMA Arcade Podcast, Whittaker had this to say:

"I don't want to see him return... I feel like he's done enough in the game. I don't know why he's coming back. But I feel like he's done enough. I don't like the idea of taking some time off, retiring, turning off that part of your mind and then coming back to the game at 37 [years old]."

Aldo's former foe Conor McGregor also shared his take on the Brazilian's return to the octagon. In a recent interview with The MMA Hour, 'The Notorious' said:

"Great to see Jose back, really happy to see Jose back. I was actually taken aback that he did retire when he did retire. He was in contention for the title, from where I was looking.."

