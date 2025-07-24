  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Robert Whittaker issues bold preview of Reinier de Ridder fight at UFC Abu Dhabi: "My striking is better than his"

Robert Whittaker issues bold preview of Reinier de Ridder fight at UFC Abu Dhabi: "My striking is better than his"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 24, 2025 13:17 GMT
Robert Whittaker (left) is ready to test himself against Reinier de Ridder (right). [Image courtesy: @ufceurasia on Instagram]
Robert Whittaker (left) is ready to test himself against Reinier de Ridder (right). [Image courtesy: @ufceurasia on Instagram]

Robert Whittaker recently offered his thoughts on his upcoming fight against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Abu Dhabi. Whittaker expressed his admiration for de Ridder and is optimistic about his chances against the former ONE Championship two-division champion.

Ad

Whittaker is set to make his octagon return in the main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday in a middleweight bout against de Ridder. During the Fight Night event's media day, the Australian shared his opinion on de Ridder's success outside of the UFC, saying:

''[De Ridder's] a well accomplished fighter. He's been around the track many times, fought for titles, had titles, he's got a lot of divisions. It's going to be a hard fight. He's a veteran by himself. And I look forward to the test that comes up.''
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Whittaker then expressed confidence in his striking prowess:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

''He hasn't fought anyone like me. Landing my mitts and my getting my hands on him, that's the plan. I'm fast. My striking I think is better than his. So I've got to find the holes, the opening and close them up...He's going to try to take me down straight away I envision. He's got good striking, good stand up but he understands where my strengths are, he understands where his strengths may lie and I think he'll want to go to the ground to utilize that."
Ad

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below:

Ad

In his last MMA appearance at UFC 308, Whittaker suffered a brutal opening round submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev, who broke the former middleweight champion's jaw with his tight hold.

Meanwhile, de Ridder is coming off an impressive second-round knockout victory over Bo Nickal in the co-main event of UFC Iowa earlier this year. The Dutch is yet to suffer defeat inside the octagon.

Robert Whittaker discusses Dricus du Plessis' title defense against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319

Robert Whittaker, who has faced both Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev in the past, gave his take on their middleweight title matchup at UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Ad

In the aforementioned media day, Whittaker said:

''It's tricky. I think the favorite would have to be Dricus [du Plessis]. The The only things I can say with any sort of certainty is that Chimaev will get Dricus to the mat. But if Chimaev doesn't finish Dricus there, I find it hard for him to win. I think the longer the fight goes, Dricus is more favorable.''
Ad

Check out Robert Whittaker's comments below (7:25):

youtube-cover
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications