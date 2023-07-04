Robert Whittaker pays tribute to father with heartwarming UFC ritual

Robert Whittaker has caught the eyes of spectators on numerous occasions as he enters the octagon and taps his Southern cross tattoo on his left chest.

Check out Whittaker's pre-fight ritual below:

This poignant gesture holds deep significance for Robert Whittaker, serving as a powerful connection to his father's memory and the values he instilled in him. With each tap, Whittaker pays homage to his roots, reminding himself of the strength and determination that brought him to this point in his career.

During an interaction with The Father Hood, 'The Reaper' described the motivating factor behind the chest pounding:

"My father got me that tattoo when I was 18. And I always tap on my chest to show that whether he's in the crowd or in the stands or at home, it's a way for him to know that I'm thinking of him. It's my way to show him that I know he's watching."

Check out Whittaker's comments below (h/t ESPN MMA):

When Robert Whittaker was seven, his father Jack enrolled him and his brother in a Goju-Ryu Karate school to teach them self-discipline and self-defense. After eight years and achieving his black belt, 'Bobby Knuckles' decided to continue his martial arts journey by joining a Hapkido gym led by Henry Perez in Menai, while his brother pursued a different path.

Alexander Volkanovski crushes Dricus du Plessis's hopes against Robert Whittaker at UFC 290

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski expressed his skepticism about Dricus du Plessis' chances of triumphing over Robert Whittaker in their upcoming bout at UFC 290.

Volkanovski shared his belief that du Plessis faces a formidable challenge in defeating the former middleweight kingpin. 'The Great' further emphasized his confidence in Whittaker's victory, stating that he couldn't envision a scenario where 'The Reaper' doesn't emerge victorious.

In a recent YouTube video, Alexander Volkanovski stated:

"There'll be a lot of hype if [Dricus du Plessis] was to be able to beat Robert Whittaker. But, beating Whittaker is not going to be easy for him. Again, he could be a great fighter but Whittaker, he's too well-rounded, he's too good everywhere and his skill set is gonna be too much."

He added:

"You know, you're being mad to think that Dricus can get it done. Obviously, it's entertaining for the underdog to get a big win but not against someone like Rob Whittaker... If the next guy's fighting for the title out of that fight, it's gonna have to be Rob. I cannot see Rob lose in that fight."

Check out Volkanovski's comments below (from 4:27):

Poll : 0 votes