Robert Whittaker pens heartfelt love letter for MMA

In a touching tribute to the world of Mixed Martial Arts, Robert Whittaker has written a heartfelt love letter to the sport that has captured his heart.

The letter is a reflection of the blood, sweat, and tears shed by Whittaker and his team over countless hours of training, which culminates in just 15 minutes of high-stakes fighting inside the octagon. Despite the nerves that come with competing, Whittaker finds solace in the sport and its passionate supporters.

His letter is a testament to the love and commitment that makes MMA such an exciting and dynamic sport:

"The culmination of hundreds of hours of work with dozens of people.Hours and hours of worries,doubts,hopes and fears all expressed in 15minutes. It’s ironic we train so hard to be confident in martial combat yet expose ourself to millions of fans at home. I love this sport @ufc"

With a deep and abiding love for MMA, Whittaker's letter is a testament to the passion and dedication that fuels this thrilling and dynamic sport.

Check out Whittaker's tweet below:

Robert Whittaker has carved out an impressive career in the sport. He has competed in the middleweight division of the UFC and holds the title of former UFC Middleweight Champion. Whittaker entered the professional MMA arena in 2009 and gained recognition for winning the welterweight tournament as a contestant on the first series of The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes.

In a stunning victory against Yoel Romero, he was crowned interim middleweight champion at UFC 213. He was later promoted to undisputed champion after Georges St-Pierre vacated the UFC Middleweight Championship in 2017.

Whittaker is ranked-14 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings, a testament to his skill and success in the sport. He currently holds second spot in the UFC middleweight rankings.

With an impressive record and a reputation as a fierce competitor, Whittaker continues to captivate MMA fans worldwide with his electrifying performances in the octagon.

Robert Whittaker reveals who his potential opponent would be next

In a recent interview with MMAFightingOnSBN, Robert Whittaker gave his opinion on who his next opponent might be. He discussed the possibility of facing either Khamzat Chimaev or the winner of the upcoming Alex Pereira vs. Israel Adesanya 2 fight.

Sharing his take on which fight would appeal to him more, 'The Reaper' said:

"As for the fight itself it's a weird place, he's (Chimaev) not even arranged middleweight right now. Umm... there's lot of guys infront of him, but then I'm in a funny position where I'm looking for a big fight. I'm just lurking at, you know the border of Adesanya-Pereira trying to get my hands on either one of them. So, yeah we have to wait and see."

Check out Robert Whittaker's interview below [2:37 mark]:

