Robert Whittaker ready to make life "hell" for Darren Till at UFC Fight Island

Whittaker and Till will square-off in a main event clash in Abu Dhabi.

Robert Whittaker is set for his Octagon return for the first time since his Middleweight Title loss to Israel Adesanya from UFC 243, as 'The Reaper' is set for a collision against Darren Till.

In the build-up to his fight against Till, Robert Whittaker spoke with Submission Radio and weighed in on the bout, claiming that despite Till possessing a good skill set, the former Middleweight Champion remains as the better fighter, in terms of overall basis.

While speaking to Submission Radio, Robert Whittaker said that he hopes to finish-off Till as quickly as possible and will be doing his own thing once he steps back into the Octagon. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I think he’s got a good skill set, but I think, honestly, I think I’m better across the board. I also hope I can get him out of there very quickly. And it’s not gonna be due to a lack of trying, trust me. But I’m prepared to make it a slugfest. I’m prepared to make it hell. I’m going to go in there, and I’m gonna do my thing. And how it happens and how it works is, I’m gonna take the win where I see it.”- Whittaker told Submission Radio.

Prior to the fight, Whittaker was open to having a bit of back-and-forth fun with Till in order to make the fight interesting, however, ever since the former knew he was going to fight the Brit, he has been focused on crushing him.

“Before the fight was lined up it was cool to just josh back and forth, have a bit of fun with it, (and) try to make some interest for the fight. But once we kind of knew we were fighting, I don’t really care what sort of person he is. It’s just one of those things where all I’m focusing on now is just focusing on crushing him."

Robert Whittaker further added that he has no friends in the UFC's Middleweight Division and noted that he cannot be friends with anybody that he's fighting. Whittaker also explained how things usually work in the fight game, in terms of rivalries.

“Let me just say, I have no friends in the middleweight division. I can’t be friends with anybody I could be fighting. So, let’s just clear that up. And two, mate, we’re in the fight game. It’s cool to be lined up with a guy that isn’t acting like a Gronk, but at the end of the day, he’s coming to take what’s mine, and I’m coming to take what’s his, and that’s the game we’re in. That’s the fight game; that’s the fight world.”

Robert Whittaker and Darren Till will meet each other in the Octagon on the 26th of July at the UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.