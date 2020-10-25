Former UFC Champion Robert Whittaker's teammate Jacob Malkoun got brutally knocked out in just 18 seconds on the undercard of UFC 254.

Malkoun, who trains with Whittaker at PMA Super Martial Arts in Australia, was stunned by a well-placed right hook by fellow UFC newcomer Phil Hawes and then dropped and left unconscious by the barrage of punches that ensued. Malkoun suffered his first defeat in five professional bouts.

While it wasn't the UFC debut that Malkoun envisioned, it was a spectacular maiden appearance for Hawes, who improves to 9-2 in his professional career. The Dana White's Contender Series alumni picked up his fifth consecutive victory.

Robert Whittaker bounces back at UFC 254

While his teammate had a rough night, former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker held on to his number one contender status by edging out Jared Cannonier in the co-main event of UFC 254.

Whittaker, who is coming off a unanimous decision win over Darren Till back in July, has won back-to-back fights since losing the UFC's 185-pound title to Israel Adesanya in 2019.

With yet another impressive win, "The Reaper" is slowly building his way to yet another showdown with Adesanya in the near future.