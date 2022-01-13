Robert Whittaker reveals he still hasn't watched his first fight against Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker still hasn't watched his fight against Israel Adesanya. 'The Reaper' fought Adesanya back in 2019 at UFC 243 and ended up suffering a second round TKO.

UFC @ufc



@Stylebender finishes Whittaker in the 2nd round! Wow! Naija stand up! HE'S DONE IT!@Stylebender finishes Whittaker in the 2nd round! Wow! #UFC243 Naija stand up! HE'S DONE IT!@Stylebender finishes Whittaker in the 2nd round! Wow! #UFC243 https://t.co/IS1f8lL8Lt

Unlike most fighters, Whittaker revealed that he isn't a big fan of watching his own fights win or lose. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, 'The Reaper' claimed that he is yet to watch the full fight against Adesanya.

According to Whittaker:

"So, I personally don't watch my fights often, even the wins. Maybe once if my old man is watching it and I'm in the room but otherwise, yeah I don't really watch them, I just, I know what happens, you know. I guess I've seen the highlights and stuff of my fight with Izzy, I haven't watched the full thing. I've watched clips, my coaches want me to have a look at [them] so I understand what's happening on."

Watch Robert Whittaker's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Robert Whittaker plans on giving his 100% against Israel Adesanya

'The Reaper' is set to take on Israel Adesanya at UFC 271 in an attempt to regain the middleweight championship. After a rather disappointing ending to his first fight roughly two years ago, 'The Reaper' is ready to give it all this time around.

During an interview with LowKickMMA, Whittaker claimed that he is confident walking into the rematch and will give his 100% come fight night.

"I am confident and I am satisfied with who I am and why I do it, and what I’m doing to get to this fight. When I get in there, I’m gonna give it my absolute 100% and I will be satisfied with the result if I can do that. I didn’t get that satisfaction after the first fight."

Watch Robert Whittaker's interview with LowKickMMA below:

Also Read Article Continues below

It will be interesting to see whether 'The Reaper' can manage to finally end Adesnaya's winning streak in the middleweight division and become a two-time UFC champion.

Edited by David Andrew