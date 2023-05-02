Roberto Jimenez, Felipe Peña, the toughest grapplers Kade and Tye Ruotolo ever faced

Jiujitsu's most formidable power twins, Kade and Tye Ruotolo, are heading for collision courses at ONE Fight Night 10 and ONE Fight Night 11. On May 5th, Tye will face ONE middleweight world champion, Reinier de Ridder, in a submission grappling match.

On June 10, Kade Ruotolo will defend his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Norwegian BJJ black-belt Tommy Langaker.

At the young age of 20, both Kade and Tye Ruotolo have already faced the best of the best in jiu-jitsu at the blackbelt level. Ahead of their respective contests, the prodigious grappling twins took part in an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

A Redditor named Bthackattack asked the two who are their toughest opponents so far:

Ruotolo brothers'AMA session

The Ruotolo brothers dropped two names:

"Roberto and Felipe Pena"

Roberto Jimenez is an American-born Ecuadorian BJJ blackbelt who has a deep history of competing against the Ruotolo twins. Jimenez faced Kade twice at Kumite V and Road to ADCC in 2020 and 2021, respectively. He also squared off against Tye Ruotolo in two separate occasions in 2020.

At 2022 ADCC World Championships, Kade avenged both his and his brother's losses by swiftly submitting Jimenez with a heel hook in the quarterfinals match. He went on to win the finals of the -77kg weight class and became the youngest ADCC world champion ever

In the same year, Tye Ruotolo faced former ADCC Absolutes world champion Felipe Pena in a nail-biting match that went the distance. Despite being out-weighed by more than 40 pounds, Tye took the fight to Pena and pushed him all the way to the overtime limit. The 20-year old prodigy pulled off a massive upset by beating the former Absolutes world champion by a negative point.

ONE Fight Night 10, which will be ONE's first-ever live on-ground event on American soil, will air from the soldout 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5. ONE Fight Night 11 will be broadcast live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9. Both events will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

