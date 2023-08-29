Roberto Soldic a huge fan of Mikey Musumeci, Ruotolo brothers: “They’re awesome”

Croatian mixed martial arts sensation ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is coming off a harrowing loss to former ONE welterweight MMA world champion Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam last May, but is in good spirits and continues to progress in his fighting career.

He’s even had time to check out a few submission grappling matches in the world’s largest martial arts organization, which Soldic says he has quickly become a fan of.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Soldic shared who his favorite submission grapplers in the promotion are, and it’s hardly surprising.

‘Robocop’ said:

“Mikey Musumeci [is one of my favorite athletes in ONE]. I like to watch him. He’s very fun. The Ruotolo brothers, too. I can’t forget them. They’re awesome also.”

Indeed, reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is one of the world’s most exciting and most talented BJJ fighters. There’s not many who can match Musumeci’s foreboding technical ability on the mats, much less his scientific approach to fighting.

On the flipside, the Ruotolo brothers, Kade and Tye are also incredible talents competing under the ONE Championship banner.

Kade is the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, while Tye has been pencil booked for a shot at the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title sometime later this year.

Needless to say, Soldic has chosen his grappling idols wisely, and would be good to emulate them.

Meanwhile, a return for Soldic has not been announced as of the moment. The 28-year-old ‘Robocop’ is working towards a return sometime later this year, and will look to bounce back from his most recent setback.