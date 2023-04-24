Roberto Soldic looks sharp on the pads heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Croatian MMA sensation and ONE welterweight fighter Roberto Soldic will perform in front of a US crowd for the first time in his career at ONE Fight Night 10. Across the circle from him will be former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian 'The Bandit' Kadestam.

Soldic is coming off a disappointing ONE debut against wrestling specialist Murad Ramazanov late last year. During a clinch exchange on the fence, Ramazanov accidentally hit Soldic with an accidental knee to the groin. The damage caused was too severe for the Croatian KO artist to continue.

Five months after the no-contest ruling of his last bout, 'Robocop' is primed and ready to redeem himself and make a statement in the organization. He has the perfect dance partner in Zebaztian Kadestam, who would most likely stand and bang with him instead of going in the clinch.

Roberto Soldic posted a clip from his training on his TikTok account:

Roberto Soldic is looking sharp and deadly with his combinations. We can guarantee that his bout with Kadestam will be one of the highlights of the show. Add in the fact that both Soldic and Kadestam are making their US debuts, count on the fact that they'll put in their best effort to put on a show.

With 29 knockouts between the two power strikers, there is almost a certainty that one of them will hit the deck before the bout ends.

Ahead of their May 5 contest, Roberto Soldic sat down with Timothy Wheaton of MMA Sucka on YouTube. During the interview, 'Robocop' sent a cold warning to 'The Bandit:

“I was in this position before, so I can handle and I can control everything. If he [Kadestam] will be too confident, it’s not going to be good for him. If he stands and brawls, I can be really quick and dangerous. I always try to finish my opponents.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 10 will be ONE's first-ever on-ground live event on US soil. It will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Colorado. Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the event live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

