Roberto Soldic on Mirko Cro Cop’s most dangerous weapon

Roberto Soldic has got big aspirations for his career, with what he wants to accomplish before he hangs up his gloves.

Reigning as a two-division world champion in KSW was not enough to satisfy his hunger for greatness and in 2022, he shocked the world by announcing that he had signed with ONE Championship.

With hopes of competing for as many world championships as possible, whether it be in different weight classes or in various martial arts rulesets, Roberto Soldic is coming for everything.

His debut at ONE on Prime Video 5 in December last year provided a slow start to his life under the ONE banner, ending in a no contest due to an unintentional foul in the first round.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, ‘Robocop’ is looking to properly get the ball rolling when he takes on the former world champion Zebaztian Kadestam at the sold out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

A big source of motivation throughout his entire career, from striving for more world championships to getting his start in MMA in the first place, is the success of Mirko Cro Cop.

As one of mixed martial arts' most legendary figures, Cro Cop served as an inspiration to the people of Croatia, traveling the world and showing that anything is possible.

Achieving great things all over the world, Cro Cop’s signature strike that he became known for was his left high kick that earned him the nickname “right leg hospital, left leg cemetery”.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Soldic summarized his lethal strike:

“His left kick was brutal. So if he catches you with it, it’s all over.”

Roberto Soldic will face Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

