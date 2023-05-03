Roberto Soldic is on point heading into ONE Fight Night 10

Roberto Soldic is physically ready to make a statement at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

On May 5, Soldic heads to the circle for the second time since signing with ONE last year. ‘Robocop’ will be looking for a better result after his promotional debut ended in a no-contest against Murad Ramazanov. There are only a few days left until ONE Fight Night 10, and the former two-division KSW champion is in phenomenal shape.

ONE Championship recently posted a short video of Soldic’s training with the caption saying:

“Roberto Soldic is ready for ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video 👊 Will he take the W over former welterweight kingpin Zebaztian Kadestam on May 5? @soldicmma”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Roberto Soldic had high expectations after signing with ONE. Unfortunately, Murad Ramazanov’s illegal groin strike led to a disappointing no-contest finish in December 2022. ‘Robocop’ now has another opportunity to validate his hype in an intriguing matchup against former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

Kadestam started his ONE tenure by winning three of his first four fights, including two victories in world championship bouts. After hitting a rough patch, ‘The Bandit’ returned and secured back-to-back first-round knockouts. All six of his wins have come via KO/TKO, making him one of the most dangerous fighters in the promotion.

Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam will likely put on a show for the fans at the 1stBank Center in Colorado. For those that can’t attend in person, ONE Fight Night 10 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

