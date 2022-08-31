“See you very soon” - Roberto Soldic responds to Zebaztian Kadestam callout

It looks like a pair of monsters will collide inside the Circle soon as ONE Championship's newest acquisition, Roberto Soldic, has been called out. The Croatian MMA sensation is on a 7-fight winning streak with 6 KOs, making him one of the most sought-after prospects in the sport today.

Before signing with ONE earlier this year, Soldic held multiple belts across various European MMA promotions like Superior FC, FFC, and KSW, where he held both the welterweight and light heavyweight titles. Soldic is, perhaps, the biggest Croatian MMA star since the legendary Mirko Cro Cop.

Riding a status like that coming into an organization also means painting a massive target on your back. Unsurprisingly, fighters have already been calling Roberto Soldic out even before he sets foot inside the Circle.

Former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian 'The Bandit' Kadestam called out Soldic after his amazing KO win at ONE on Prime Video 1:

“I heard they signed a monster. I love fighting monsters. Roberto Soldic, let’s go!"

Never backing down from a challenge, Roberto Soldic promptly responded to Kadestam's callout through his Instagram stories:

“Kadestam, you called me out. I accept your fight. Let’s see you very soon.”

This is quite a bold callout from 'The Bandit'. However, consider how he demolished former world title challenger Iuri Lapicus last weekend, we're not entirely surprised that Kadestam is feeling confident at the moment.

What to expect in a match between Roberto Soldic and Zebaztian Kadestam

If this fight does get put together, it has the potential to be one of the best slugfests in ONE Championship this year. Zebaztian Kadestam has had problems when he's faced grappling-based fighters in the past. He does, however, shine the most when his opponent willingly faces him in a stand-up battle.

He proved it once again in his last outing, demolishing former world title challenger Iuri Lapicus in less than a minute to open festivities at ONE on Prime Video 1. Though he has more submission victories than knockouts to his name, Lapicus decided to stand up with ‘The Bandit’ early on in their match. It was clearly a bad idea, as he ate a thunderous hook that instantly turned his lights out.

Meanwhile, just looking at Roberto Soldic's record alone will tell you what kind of fighter he is. This man has 20 wins with 17 knockouts, 1 submission and 2 decisions under his belt. It's safe to say that the Croatian superstar likes to put his fists in his opponents' faces rather than wrestling them to the ground.

This match is a striker's slice of heaven.

