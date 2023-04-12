Roberto Soldic reveals close friendship with legendary Mirko Cro Cop

Roberto Soldic recently opened up about his friendship with Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic.

Soldic is a ONE Championship welterweight that was born in Croatia. When most fight fans think of Croatia, the legendary ‘Cro Cop’ usually comes to mind. Although the Pride FC Openweight Grand Prix champion is retired, he continues to impact the MMA world by mentoring fighters like ‘Robocop.’

During an interview with MMA Sucka, Soldic had this to say about his relationship with ‘Cro Cop’:

“The guy is a legend and a pioneer of MMA. I am very close to him now. He always calls me before [my] fights. I was there in Zagreb. It’s also one of my dreams come true because this guy’s a legend. Everyone knows him. When you say MMA, you [think] Fedor [Emelianenko] and Cro Cop.”

Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam to take place on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10

After becoming a two-division KSW world champion, Roberto Soldic signed with ONE Championship in arguably the most surprising free agent signing of 2022. Although Solidic has world championship potential in ONE, his promotional debut didn’t go as planned. In December 2022, ‘Robocop’ fought Murad Ramazanov, which ended with a first-round no-contest after Ramazanov landed an illegal groin strike.

Five months later, Soldic looks to get back on track at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on U.S. soil. The 28-year-old has been matched up against former welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam, who is coming off back-to-back first-round knockouts.

Roberto Soldic vs. Zebaztian Kadestam joins the stacked fight card at ONE Fight Night 10, which goes down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center on May 5. The historic event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Poll : 0 votes