Former two-division KSW champion Roberto Soldic is more than ready for his ONE Championship debut at ONE on Prime Video 5.

‘Robocop’ will be heading to the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila to make his first walk to compete in the circle on December 2. Meeting him inside the cage will be dangerous undefeated Russian grappler Murad Ramazanov.

In an interview with The MMA Super Fan, Soldic said that he is feeling great and expects a good fight:

“It's going to be a good fight. I'm ready for it and I train all the time so I'm not out of shape at any time. I accept good fights. I'm healthy and ready to go.”

Roberto Soldic steps into the circle riding an eight-fight win streak dating back to 2018. In 20 career victories, ‘Robocop’ has an incredible 17 wins by way of knockout with one via submission. With a record like that, Soldic will be immediately thrown into the fire, taking on the 11-0 Ramazanov.

Currently undefeated under the ONE banner with three straight victories, Murad Ramazanov has seven career finishes and is likely one big finish away from a ONE world title opportunity against the promotion’s new welterweight king, Christian Lee.

Roberto Soldic is ready to handle Murad Ramazanov’s elite Dagestani wrestling

With 17 career knockouts on his resume, Roberto Soldic is known as a man who gets the job done with his hands. That is why he fully expects Murad Ramazanov to try and take things to the ground in their ONE on Prime Video 5 showdown. Discussing the often feared Dagestani wrestling that Ramazanov has, Soldic said:

"I think Dagestanis are a little bit different because they don't give up on wrestling, but they get tired too. So, what I see here, this nation's wrestling is very, very strong. They control different guys from all over the world."

However, Soldic revealed that he has put in extensive work on his wrestling in preparation for the potential world title eliminator with Ramazanov:

"But every day I'm [training] with these guys here in Germany and they also are at a good level but I face a lot of guys, good guys, good wrestlers, good punchers."

Will Roberto Soldic deliver a highlight-reel finish on his ONE Championship debut or will the Dagestani’s wrestling ensure he walks away victorious on December 2?

