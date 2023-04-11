Roberto Soldic shares the biggest influences in his career

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, Roberto Soldic is looking to deliver on the hype.

The Croatian knockout artist made a name for himself competing in Europe, where he became a double champion in KSW before announcing the huge news that he had chosen to sign with ONE Championship.

Fans were eagerly anticipating his debut at ONE Fight Night 5 on Prime Video last December, but it didn’t go as planned at all.

After being held by his opponent Murad Ramazanov in the opening stages, Soldic was hit with a knee to the groin that he couldn’t continue from, ending the fight in a no contest. The most frustrating aspect for ‘Robocop’ was that he wasn’t able to showcase any of the skills that have made him a must-watch fighter over the years.

For his second appearance inside the circle, Soldic will compete alongside some of the biggest names in ONE Championship when he takes on Zebaztian Kadestam at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Soldic knows that he has a reputation to live up to and a fight against the former welterweight world champion, who also has an impressive track record for highlight reel finishes, is sure to bring the best out of the Croatian.

In a recent interview with MMA Sucka, Soldic spoke about the experiences that he has gained as a martial artist that left a stamp on his trajectory. Specifically referencing a trip to the legendary Tristar gym, he said:

“Really, I can say I lived a good life. When I was in Montreal, Canada when I trained with Firas Zahabi, Rory MacDonald, and Georges St-Pierre. Then I flew to America to train with all those guys.”

Watch the full interview below:

Roberto Soldic will face Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

