Roberto Soldic takes in the sights in Paris and Amsterdam

‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is taking a satisfying break in Europe this week following a difficult loss at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The Croatian superstar stopped in Paris first and then Amersterdam to take some time off before going back into another fight camp.

He shared his recent undertaking on Instagram with a battery emoji online as he posed in front of the Eiffel Tower and one of Amersterdam’s most popular canals.

Check out the images below:

Roberto Soldic, one of last year’s hottest new signings, came into his second fight at ONE Championship with massive pressure on his shoulders. Since his first bout ended early due to an accidental groin injury, Soldic felt like his debut fight didn’t count as he didn’t get a chance to show off his skills.

On May 5, the former KSW double champion got the second chance he craved with an unforgettable U.S. matchup against former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian Kadestam.

From the onset, Soldic went gung-ho with his striking. He found early success utilizing some of his best weapons but felt Kadestam’s fury in the second round.

Kadestam, though, found the rhythm and took the comeback knockout win.

Entering the global scene in ONE Championship has been a huge wake-up call for Soldic. Fortunately, he has time on his side to make the right adjustments and get back in the running again for the welterweight crown.

