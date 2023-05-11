Zebaztian Kadestam shows his gratitude after tremendous win over Roberto Soldic

Zebaztian Kadestam is grateful for the opportunity he received at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 10 provided the fighters a chance to grow their fanbase in front of a sold-out North American fanbase. Kadestam capitalized on the opportunity with a highlight-reel knockout against Roberto Soldic in a back-and-forth war, leading to a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

‘The Bandit’ shared highlights on Instagram of his unforgettable performance with the caption saying:

“Thank you @onechampionship for the opportunity to fight in USA 🇺🇸 Thank you Denver ! Thank you to my team that got me ready for war, I asked for a tough fight and i got what I asked for.”

Zebaztian Kadestam is a former ONE welterweight world champion. Between 2019 and 2021, he hit a rough patch in ONE Championship leading to concerns about his future. ‘The Bandit’ silenced the doubters last year with back-to-back first-round knockouts.

After his performance against Roberto Soldic, the sky is the limit for Kadestam. It’s unclear what’s next for ‘The Bandit', but his next fight may be for the welterweight world championship.

Christian Lee, the reigning ONE welterweight world champion, hasn’t announced when he plans to fight again. In the meantime, Kadestam could find himself competing for an interim world title or in a No.1 contender's matchup.

For those who haven’t seen Kadestam vs. Soldic, the replay of ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video can be seen on Amazon Prime Video by North American subscribers for free.

Watch the slow-motion version of Zebaztian Kadestam's knockout at ONE Fight Night 10 below:

