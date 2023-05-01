Roberto Soldic warns everyone that he's more than just a YouTube highlight reel

Former two-division KSW world champion ‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is excited to do his ONE Championship debut over after a disastrous first outing against Murad Ramazanov last December that ended in a low blow.

Soldic got tagged in the nether region and was unable to recover during regulation in their fight at ONE on Prime Video 5: De Ridder vs. Malykhin, resulting in a no-contest ruling.

That being said, Soldic wants to put on a show for fans in his next fight, and introduce ‘Robocop’ to ONE Championship.

The Croatian sensation said:

“People cannot imagine [when they're just watching me] on YouTube compared to when they go to the live event and feel the excitement I bring.”

‘Robocop’ Roberto Soldic is set to take on former ONE welterweight world champion ‘The Bandit’ Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event will be broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Soldic says that although Kadestam is a worthy foe, he’s faced tougher opposition before:

“He will know all of this. This is something different. And I also have more experience than him. I think I also had better opponents before. So, there is a challenge, but on May 5, I will try to put on a show. I always try to finish my opponents.”

