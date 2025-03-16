Rodtang says he's gone all out in pursuit of historic win over Takeru at ONE 172 in Saitama: "Even on Sundays, I don't stop"

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is leaving no stone unturned for his mega showdown with Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa on their main event battle at ONE 172 on March 23 inside the packed Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king shared with ONE Championship during an interview that he has been working on different aspects of his game to be fully ready against the onslaught of Takeru, as he revealed:

"I focus on building muscle, fitness, and strength and conditioning, so that when I get his by my opponent's weapons, I will be able to withstand it for five full rounds. In the evening, I will practice in full course, including kicking the pads, working on techniques, training abdominal muscles, and then going back to practicing techniques again."

Furthermore, 'The Iron Man' promised that his weight will be on point for this upcoming match after the mishap in his previous outing, as he added:

"Even on Sundays, I don't stop. I will wake up and go for a run. You could say that I worked hard every day. Now my body is about to fall apart and I guarantee that I won't miss weight again in this fight."

Rodtang wants to trade blows with Takeru

The Jitmuangnon Gym-affiliated athlete is now over with face-offs and staredowns with 'The Natural Born Crusher' because he is now looking forward to finally getting his hands against him on fight night.

Rodtang explained that these interviews and press conferences don't excite him anymore, saying:

"I'm really excited to meet Takeru for real. There were press conferences and interviews about it. So, I want us to meet soon, and for real this time. Not just in the press conference and face-off days. I want us to really meet."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The card will take place at Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

