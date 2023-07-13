Rodtang admits he’s impressed with Tagir Khalilov’s development: “His style is obviously a favorite”

Just like any Muay Thai fan, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is keeping his eyes peeled for the pivotal matchup between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Tagir Khalilov. Rodtang, for one, admits he’s been highly impressed with Khalilov’s improvement in ONE Championship.

Khalilov made his ONE Championship debut in February 2021 against Rodtang in a kickboxing match. The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ended up taking the split decision win, and he’s now giving his praise to the Russian knockout machine.

Rodtang said Khalilov has made strides in his development as a striker and is now a far better fighter than the one from 2021.

Khalilov, though, will be wise to keep his emotions in check when he takes on Superlek at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Rodtang said:

“When I fought him two years ago, his style was completely kickboxing with good in-and-out steps. But today, I see that he adds some Muay Thai techniques into his style. He will strike more often, he will not dance around anymore, and I’m happy for his development. His style is obviously a favorite to ONE fans.”

Khalilov already had the power when he faced Rodtang at ONE: Fists of Fury in Singapore, but ‘Samingpri’ was still too raw for Rodtang at that point.

Nevertheless, Khalilov has refined his technique and has now found a reputation as a menacing KO artist. He’s even earned the unofficial nickname “Thai Killer” in the Muay Thai community.

Khalilov is coming off two straight first-round KOs against Thai stars Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi and Black Panther. While his recent victims are some of the toughest strikers in the sport, Superlek is on a different playing field altogether.

Superlek is the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and a former two-division Lumpinee Stadium world champion. ‘The Kicking Machine’ is also a perfect 7-0 in his Muay Thai matches in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

