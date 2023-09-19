Rodtang admits Superlek is a better technical fighter: “He has solid fundamentals”

It takes a lot of humility for a fighter to admit that an opponent is better than him in certain areas. But reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon has no problem conceding to upcoming foe ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

In terms of technical Muay Thai skills, Rodtang admits Superlek has a leg up on him in that area. As such, he is preparing for arguably the toughest fight of his professional career this week, when he steps into the ring with the Kiatmoo9 Gym representative.

‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is set to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai gold against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and current No.1-ranked Muay Thai contender ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9.

The two go to war in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek, which is set to be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Rodtang talked about Superlek’s superior technical skills, and what makes him different from his esteemed opponent.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“In terms of Muay Thai skills, Superlek is better than me for sure. He has solid fundamentals, while I am more of an improviser.”

Fans simply cannot wait for Rodtang and Superlek to settle matters in the ring, after a whole year of trying to make this fight happen. Now, it’s going down at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.